Peoples Bank KS Takes Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IGSB opened at $52.42 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
