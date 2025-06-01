Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,964,000 after acquiring an additional 525,991 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,936,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,956,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 481,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,504,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 86,592 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.33%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

