Parkside Advisors LLC Has $26.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223,945 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges.

