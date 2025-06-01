Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,381,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,385,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 537,538 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,329,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $238.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.95. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

