Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after acquiring an additional 297,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,631,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,640 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $263.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

