Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

DFAC stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

