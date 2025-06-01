Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Down 52.0% in May

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

OTSKY stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.