Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.6% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 6,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 372,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Oracle by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.