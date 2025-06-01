Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 97,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NQP stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $12.89.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.