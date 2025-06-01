Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the April 30th total of 97,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NQP stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $12.89.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 245,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 108,141 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

