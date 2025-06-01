NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.40. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 454,204 shares changing hands.
NioCorp Developments Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.
About NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
