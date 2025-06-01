NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 15,079,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 53,243,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in NIO by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in NIO by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
