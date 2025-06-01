Nicholas Henn Sells 4,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$227.00, for a total value of C$908,000.00.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at C$232.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$214.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$195.35. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$152.51 and a one year high of C$235.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$207.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$185.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$210.00 to C$253.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$236.88.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

