Nicholas Henn Sells 4,000 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Henn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$227.00, for a total value of C$908,000.00.
Loblaw Companies Stock Performance
Shares of L stock opened at C$232.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$214.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$195.35. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$152.51 and a one year high of C$235.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Loblaw Companies
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.