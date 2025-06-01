NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

