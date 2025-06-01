Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Down 26.2% in May

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Neuronetics Stock Down 1.8%
Shares of Neuronetics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. 507,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,074. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $255.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 50.09% and a negative return on equity of 141.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 10,954.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 54,442 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 337,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
