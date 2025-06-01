Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.5%

Netflix stock opened at $1,202.12 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,215.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,059.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $975.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total value of $764,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,348 shares of company stock valued at $139,087,908 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,122.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.