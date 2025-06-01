Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Neste Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.35. 52,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,775. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.07.
About Neste Oyj
