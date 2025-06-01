Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.35. 52,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,775. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

