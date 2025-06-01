Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 827.71 ($11.14) and traded as high as GBX 859 ($11.56). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 853 ($11.48), with a volume of 130,501 shares.

Murray Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £852.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 827.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 829.36.

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Murray Income Trust had a net margin of 92.34% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.97%.

In other news, insider Andrew Page acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 853 ($11.48) per share, for a total transaction of £21,325 ($28,693.49). 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

