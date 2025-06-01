Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 827.71 ($11.14) and traded as high as GBX 859 ($11.56). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 853 ($11.48), with a volume of 130,501 shares.
Murray Income Trust Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £852.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 827.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 829.36.
Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Murray Income Trust had a net margin of 92.34% and a return on equity of 9.57%.
Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Andrew Page acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 853 ($11.48) per share, for a total transaction of £21,325 ($28,693.49). 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Murray Income Trust Company Profile
An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Murray Income Trust
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.