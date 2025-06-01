Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of EQT by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 137.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.