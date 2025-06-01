Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $564,000 Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Ambarella by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,563.82. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $115,707.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,007.72. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
