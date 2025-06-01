Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 3,105 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,105 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2,865.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.1%

AEM opened at $118.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

