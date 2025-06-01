Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 345.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,803 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 75,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $1,149,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,587,070.91. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,284. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LASR. Craig Hallum raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $15.00 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $741.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

