Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $532,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,857,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,080,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,314,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,000 shares during the period. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,316,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cfra Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

