Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Centene were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $1,272,000. Bonfire Financial bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Centene by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Centene by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

Centene stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

