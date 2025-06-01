Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,465 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.05% of EverQuote worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.08 million, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.45. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $30.03.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $338,034.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,927.46. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 141,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,153.14. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 198,330 shares of company stock worth $5,376,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

EverQuote Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.