Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 179 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SAP were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $303.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.99 and its 200-day moving average is $267.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $372.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $181.84 and a twelve month high of $304.43.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.