Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Moderna by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $158.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 110.04%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.07) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

