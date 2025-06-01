MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the April 30th total of 50,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE MMT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $4.90.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Multimarket Income Trust
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.