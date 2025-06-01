MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the April 30th total of 50,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MMT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $3,922,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 609,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 243,267 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 367,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 751,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

