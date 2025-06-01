Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 5,760 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.