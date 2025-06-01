Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 211,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 94,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,198.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,222,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,046 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BATS GOVT opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

