Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.3%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

