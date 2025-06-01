MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 373 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. TFR Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $347.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $250.51 and a 1-year high of $350.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,256.33. The trade was a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total transaction of $2,505,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,029,771.80. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AJG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $307.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

