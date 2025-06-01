MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

