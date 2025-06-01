MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $303,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,029,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after buying an additional 936,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.4%

CARR stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

