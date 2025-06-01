Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. UBS Group cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $62.86 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

