Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,271 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,554,000 after buying an additional 56,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,464,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,322,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,231,000 after purchasing an additional 168,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,139,000 after buying an additional 294,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,355,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,199,000 after acquiring an additional 160,882 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $173.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.15 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,562.50. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,755.10. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,547 shares of company stock valued at $22,307,280. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

