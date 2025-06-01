Lantz Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 3,178 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8,709.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 664,266 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.