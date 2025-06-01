Lantz Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 34.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $210,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20,124.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,264,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,692,000 after buying an additional 1,258,571 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 434,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,467,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 42,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $63.99 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.