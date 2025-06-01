Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,726 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $28,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,436,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,304,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,528 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,278,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,999,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,536 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.