Kade Ross Sells 1,691 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) insider Kade Ross sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $24,468.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,195.89. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bandwidth Stock Down 2.4%

BAND opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $418.47 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.96 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bandwidth

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 296,199 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.