Jpmorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Jpmorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 371,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 250,899 shares.The stock last traded at $61.33 and had previously closed at $61.67.

Jpmorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Jpmorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

