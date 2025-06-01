JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 5.5% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $733.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.86 and its 200-day moving average is $249.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.65.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

