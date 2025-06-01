JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,829 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 0.3%

ADBE stock opened at $414.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.98. The firm has a market cap of $176.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

