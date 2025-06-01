JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $74,551,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $3,497,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE DHR opened at $189.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day moving average is $213.59.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.