Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOUG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 6.7%

NYSE:DOUG opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $241.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.19 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 8.81%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 58,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $111,559.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 193,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,432. The trade was a 42.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

