Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,147 National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 389.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in National Beverage by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1,292.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage
In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,507.20. This represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Price Performance
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $267.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.22 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
