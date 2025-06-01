Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,314 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $177,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 26,738.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,676,000 after acquiring an additional 518,462 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,147,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 495,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,196,000 after acquiring an additional 486,277 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 0.0%

GGG stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

