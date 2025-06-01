Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $252,000 in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MPB opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $517.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $33.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at Mid Penn Bancorp

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $100,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,677.80. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.23 per share, with a total value of $28,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,952. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,705 shares of company stock worth $240,769. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

