Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,098 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Ball Stock Up 0.1%

BALL stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

