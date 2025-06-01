Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,206 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 735,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 78,628 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE AKR opened at $19.25 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

