Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBC. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.50.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $365.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.63 and its 200-day moving average is $334.41. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $260.53 and a 12 month high of $380.49.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

